Social Security transition: Everything you need to know about the shift to electronic payments

The Social Security Administration (SSA) is finalizing its transition to an all-electronic payment system aiming to eliminate paper checks entirely by the end of 2026.
This move follows federal mandates designed to improve security, reduce administrative costs and modernize financial operations.
Officials emphasize that moving away from mail delivery is a critical safety upgrade noting that “paper checks are 16 times more likely to be lost, stolen, altered, or returned undeliverable than electronic payments.”
While over 95 percent of federal benefits are already distributed digitally, the agency is now working with the final group of beneficiaries who still rely on paper mail.
To comply with this shift, recipients are encouraged to sign up for direct deposit via their “my Social Security” account or by contacting their financial institution.
For those without a traditional bank account, the government offers the Direct Express® prepaid debit card as a secure alternative.
The SSA has stressed the urgency of this transition, stating, “We encourage you to switch to electronic payments as soon as possible.”
Beneficiaries are urged to act now to ensure their monthly payments continue to arrive on time and without the risks associated with physical mail.