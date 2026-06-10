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Misty Roberts avoids prison in teen sex case, sparking DeRidder backlash

Misty Roberts sentenced to 90 days for having Sex with teen at house party, victim’s mother speaks out

Misty Roberts avoids prison in teen sex case, sparking DeRidder backlash
Misty Roberts avoids prison in teen sex case, sparking DeRidder backlash 

Disgraced Louisiana Mayor Misty Roberts was torched by her teenage victim’s mother as she was sentenced to 90 days in jail for having sex with her son’s friend at a drunken party in 2024.

“Danger doesn’t always look like danger. Danger doesn’t always look like a man with candy or a puppy in a van or strangers we tell our kids to beware of,” the mother told Misty at her sentencing hearing Tuesday, June 9.

“This predator has hair extensions, high heels, Botox and other augmentations,” she added, choking back tears.

Misty, a 43-year-old mother of two, said she will serve the time instead of posting the $150,000 bond ordered by the judge, but she also dodged a huge prison sentence.

Prosecutors asked the judge to give her the max, 17 years, after she was convicted in March of having sex with the woman’s 16-year-old son in July 2024.

The age of consent in Louisiana is 17.

“In your statement today I didn’t feel totally comfortable with that. I was not particularly swayed by that,” Judge D. Kent Savoie said, explaining her didn’t buy her misty-eyed apology. “I was substantially touched by what I heard about how this affected the victims family.”

Savoie also meted out two 5-year suspended sentences and mandated that Roberts undergo therapy and pass regular drug and alcohol tests.

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