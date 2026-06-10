US and Iran trade military strikes amid rising regional tensions

The United States and Iran have traded fresh military strikes severely straining a fragile ceasefire that has been in place since April.
The escalation began early Wednesday, June 10, 2026, after the U.S. blamed Iran for the downing of an Army Apache helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz.
In response, the U.S. military launched four hours of airstrikes hitting nearly 20 Iranian targets including air defense and radar sites.
Iran retaliated by firing missiles and drones at American military bases in Jordan, Kuwait and Bahrain.
While Jordan successfully intercepted five missiles aimed at the Al-Azraq base, the exchange marks a major breakdown in diplomatic efforts.
President Donald Trump, who recently claimed a peace deal was near, called the helicopter incident “not a big deal” while asserting that the U.S. response was” very strong, very powerful.”
Tehran criticized the U.S. for damaging peace efforts with its Foreign Ministry stating that “any diplomatic process is damaged by the use of force and by resorting to unlawful actions on the ground.”
Furthermore, Iran warned its Gulf neighbors of their “legal and moral responsibility” to prevent their territory from being used for hostilities against Iran, heightening regional tensions as the future of the truce remains uncertain.