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Albania protests: Thousands rally against Jared Kushner resort project

Thousands rally in Tirana protesting the controversial Kushner-linked luxury resort

Albania protests: Thousands rally against Jared Kushner resort project
Albania protests: Thousands rally against Jared Kushner resort project

Thousands of people have gathered in Tirana, Albania, for the largest demonstrations yet against a luxury resort project linked to Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.

The ongoing protests, dubbed the “Flamingo Revolution” by activists, target a massive development planned for Sazan Island and the protected Vjosa-Narta wetland area.

Critics argue the project threatens critical biodiversity including habitats for flamingos and other endangered species.

Protesters are also demanding greater transparency claiming the government bypassed public consultation to fast-track the deal.

Demonstrators have been seen holding signs that read, “Albania is not for sale” and chanting “Ivanka, go home.”


Despite the public outcry, Prime Minister Edi Rama remains firm, stating, “as long as he’s in power, it will go ahead” and insisting the project will be completed responsibly.

Meanwhile, developers defend their plans promising environmental compliance.

The tensions escalated last month after footage surfaced of bulldozers at the site and a confrontation between security guards and local activists.

In response to the growing unrest, one protester, Etleva Merko, told reporters, “We are for development, we are for transparency, we are against construction in protected areas.”

Albania’s anti-corruption prosecutors have now launched an investigation into the land deals surrounding the project.

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