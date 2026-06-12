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Selena Gomez speaks out after Taylor Swift-linked ‘fake Knicks fans’ post sparks fury

Selena Gomez breaks silence after her now-deleted post calling out ‘fake’ Knicks fans spark fury among fans

Selena Gomez speaks out after Taylor Swift-linked ‘fake Knicks fans’ post sparks fury
Selena Gomez speaks out after Taylor Swift-linked ‘fake Knicks fans’ post sparks fury

Selena Gomez has addressed a shocking controversy sparked by her explosive post.

On Wednesday, June 10, the Opalite songstress made a striking appearance at Madison Square Garden along with her close pals the Haim sisters to cheer on the New York Knicks as they faced off against the San Antonio Spurs.

After the Knicks sealed a crushing 107-106 win, the Eras Tour singer celebrated the moment by showing up her energetic dance moves in the courtside.

Shortly after the Lover singer’s celebrations, her best friend Selena Gomez – who is an avid fan of the Spurs – took to her social media handle to share a now-deleted post about the New York Knicks games that made fans speculate she may have thrown a cryptic shade at Swift.

“Mad respect for the game!! Congrats to the peeps that represent! Whaat a comeback,” wrote Gomez, followed by a cheeky comment, “so funny how some are all the sudden fans though lol.”

The statement instantly caught fans’ attention, who expressed fury against the Only Murders in the Building actress for “insulting” her friends.

Breaking silence on the buzz, the American singer and actress took to her official Instagram Stories on Thursday, June 11, to clear her stance.

P.C. Instagram
P.C. Instagram

“woke up and was sent so many texts. I would never insult my friends nor was it an insult. The comment was a reaction to the first slide on the page,” she wrote.

Gomez continued, “Second I bet my friends on the game. The friends in the text chain I posted. I lost but was poking at my opponents, my friends. Believe it or not I do have other friends in my life. But quickly forget that most assume otherwise. also.. It's a basketball game.”

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have been close friends since their first meeting in 2008 while dating the Jonas Brothers’ Joe and Nick Jonas.

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