News
Make us preferred on Google
News

SpaceX IPO valuation surges as investor demand soars

Elon Musk is poised to become the first trillioniare of this world with SpaceX's biggest financial event

SpaceX IPO valuation surges as investor demand soars
SpaceX IPO valuation surges as investor demand soars

SpaceX started trading the biggest trading event on Friday under the ticker SPCX after completing the largest initial public offering (IPO) in history.

The company secured the funding of $75 billion by selling 555.6 million shares at $135 each at a valuation of $1.77 trillion, solidifying its position as one of the most valuable companies in the United States.

With SpaceX's biggest financial event, the company's owner Elon Musk is poised to become the first trillioniare of this world.

SpaceX IPO valuation surges as investor demand soars

Investor demand has been exceptionally strong. Pre-IPO trading in gray markets and derivatives suggested valuations between $2.3 trillion and $2.4 trillion, suggesting profits of over 35% above the IPO price.

A report suggested retail investors submitted more than $100 billion in orders, reflecting strong enthusiasm for the company’s combination of space technology, satellite communications and artificial intelligence.

Founded by Elon Musk in 2002, SpaceX has evolved from a reusable rocket company into a broader technology enterprise.

The company’s Starlink satellite internet division is currently its primary profitable business. Early this year, SpaceX bought Musk’s AI startup xAI, adding Grok AI models, social media platform X, and data centers to its portfolio.

Musk stated the IPO will assist fund ambitious growth plans such as diversifying Starlink, deploying over 100,000 satellites and developing space-based AI data centers.

However, some credible analysts mentioned that orbital data centers remain largely experimented and experience major technical issues.

Despite concerns over valuation and future growth assumptions, investors view the IPO as a significant test for trillion-dollar technology offerings and a possible catalyst for future listings.

WhatsApp gets new iPhone-like message menu on Android
WhatsApp gets new iPhone-like message menu on Android
When is Spacex IPO? Here's everything to know about major financial event
When is Spacex IPO? Here's everything to know about major financial event
Is Gemini down? Users react to ongoing outage causing severe disruptions
Is Gemini down? Users react to ongoing outage causing severe disruptions
Meta and Google lose bid for retrial in youth social media harm case
Meta and Google lose bid for retrial in youth social media harm case
Snapchat rolls out private profiles for users aged 13-15
Snapchat rolls out private profiles for users aged 13-15
Anthropic launches Claude Fable 5: Features, pricing, more
Anthropic launches Claude Fable 5: Features, pricing, more
Destiny 2 codes for June 2026 to get exhilarating rewards
Destiny 2 codes for June 2026 to get exhilarating rewards
Anthropic launches Claude Fable 5: The new benchmark for AI performance
Anthropic launches Claude Fable 5: The new benchmark for AI performance
NASA unveils Artemis III crew before 2027 lunar mission
NASA unveils Artemis III crew before 2027 lunar mission
Apple introduces iOS 27 for registered developers: New features, more
Apple introduces iOS 27 for registered developers: New features, more
Apple AI plans: New Siri overhaul unveiled at WWDC 2026
Apple AI plans: New Siri overhaul unveiled at WWDC 2026
SpaceX IPO: Elon Musk’s aerospace giant poised for history’s largest stock market debut
SpaceX IPO: Elon Musk’s aerospace giant poised for history’s largest stock market debut

Popular News

SpaceX COO Gwynne Shotwell doubts IPO for years, reveals future plans

SpaceX COO Gwynne Shotwell doubts IPO for years, reveals future plans
29 minutes ago
Erling Haaland enjoys Stanley Cup final ahead of World Cup debut

Erling Haaland enjoys Stanley Cup final ahead of World Cup debut
38 minutes ago
Salman Khan vs 'Kala Hiran': Actor takes legal stand to protect his personality rights

Salman Khan vs 'Kala Hiran': Actor takes legal stand to protect his personality rights
2 hours ago