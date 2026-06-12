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Is Instagram and Facebook down right now? Meta responds to ongoing outage

Instagram and Facebook outage has disabled millions of accounts, with some unable to load or access the apps

Is Instagram and Facebook down right now? Meta responds to ongoing outage
Is Instagram and Facebook down right now? Meta responds to ongoing outage

Meta-owned platforms Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger have reportedly grappled with a severe outage, affecting millions of users all across the globe.

According to downforeveryoneorjustme, a web outage tracking site, Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger have been down for more than two hours, with complaints being lodged from different countries, including Philippines, Mongolia, Australia, the US, Canada, the UK, and more.

On Wednesday, June 12, 2026, the severe Instagram and Facebook outage started at 2:30 pm, disabling millions of accounts, with some unable to load or access the apps, and some experiencing disruptions with the functions.

Meta addresses ongoing Instagram and Facebook outage

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a Meta spokesperson acknowledged the outage, stating, "We're aware people are currently having trouble accessing our services. We're working on it.”

Is Instagram and Facebook down right now? Meta responds to ongoing outage

Why Instagram and Facebook are down?

Though the outage has been address, Meta has yet to officially reveal the reason behind the severe Instagram and Facebook outage.Is Instagram and Facebook down right now? Meta responds to ongoing outage

Instagram and facebook down: Users report severe outage worldwide
Instagram and facebook down: Users report severe outage worldwide
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