News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Kendall Jenner’s romance with Jacob Elordi takes new turn despite friends’ warning

'The Kardashians' star’s rumored relationship with the 'Euphoria' star is reportedly getting more serious

Kendall Jenner’s romance with Jacob Elordi takes new turn despite friends’ warning
Kendall Jenner’s romance with Jacob Elordi takes new turn despite friends’ warning

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi’s rumored romance has reportedly entered a new phase, despite concerns from friends.

As per Radaronline, a source shared that The Kardashians star’s rumored relationship with the Euphoria star is reportedly getting more serious, with insiders claiming friends have warned the supermodel to be cautious about the actor.

"Jacob is incredibly charming and he's very zeroed in on Kendall. He's been pouring all his attention on her and it's intoxicating," shared an insider.

The source said, "Going into this, Kendall vowed she'd stay grounded because she's well aware of Jacob's heartbreaker reputation. But it's gotten a lot more intense than she was expecting."

"Jacob wants to be with Kendall all the time," said a source.

According to the tipster, the pair share a strong connection and similar outlooks, with their relationship reportedly growing closer as they spend more time together.

Kendall Jenner’s romance with Jacob Elordi takes new turn despite friends’ warning

The source noted, "It's very out of character for her. She's usually so detached and independent.”

They mentioned, "It's got her family and friends worried. They're telling Kendall she needs to keep things in perspective and not get too swept away."

To note, Elordi has previously been linked to Joey King, Kaia Gerber, Zendaya and Olivia Jade, while Jenner’s past romances include Bad Bunny, Devin Booker, Ben Simmons, Blake Griffin, A$AP Rocky and Harry Styles.

Tom Cruise breaks silence amid Pamela Anderson dating rumours: 'Great friends'
Tom Cruise breaks silence amid Pamela Anderson dating rumours: 'Great friends'
Ariana Grande makes major announcement after Ethan Slater split reports
Ariana Grande makes major announcement after Ethan Slater split reports
Steve Burton sparks bitter custody battle with ex-wife Sheree Gustin
Steve Burton sparks bitter custody battle with ex-wife Sheree Gustin
Dwayne Johnson encourages health awareness after Cancer scare revelation
Dwayne Johnson encourages health awareness after Cancer scare revelation
Emily Ratajkowski shares bizarre marriage secrets with ex-Sebastian Bear-McClard
Emily Ratajkowski shares bizarre marriage secrets with ex-Sebastian Bear-McClard
Aamir Khan secretly resolving Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar 'Don 3' fallout?
Aamir Khan secretly resolving Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar 'Don 3' fallout?
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Steven Spielberg create unexpected crossover moment
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Steven Spielberg create unexpected crossover moment
Ariana Grande interrupts Eternal Sunshine Tour after controversial government act
Ariana Grande interrupts Eternal Sunshine Tour after controversial government act
James Handy murder case takes new turn as officials confirm cause of death
James Handy murder case takes new turn as officials confirm cause of death
Jon Hamm pays price for 'The Morning Show' role after big Emmy rule violation
Jon Hamm pays price for 'The Morning Show' role after big Emmy rule violation
Netflix eyes 'Hit Man' franchise expansion with new series
Netflix eyes 'Hit Man' franchise expansion with new series
Dua Lipa makes huge sacrifice for Callum Turner just days after dreamy wedding
Dua Lipa makes huge sacrifice for Callum Turner just days after dreamy wedding

Popular News

Steve Burton sparks bitter custody battle with ex-wife Sheree Gustin

Steve Burton sparks bitter custody battle with ex-wife Sheree Gustin

2 hours ago
SpaceX IPO shatters records, sends Elon Musk into trillionaire territory

SpaceX IPO shatters records, sends Elon Musk into trillionaire territory
2 hours ago
Prince William to host and attend major climate events in London

Prince William to host and attend major climate events in London
3 hours ago