Kendall Jenner’s romance with Jacob Elordi takes new turn despite friends’ warning

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi’s rumored romance has reportedly entered a new phase, despite concerns from friends.
As per Radaronline, a source shared that The Kardashians star’s rumored relationship with the Euphoria star is reportedly getting more serious, with insiders claiming friends have warned the supermodel to be cautious about the actor.
"Jacob is incredibly charming and he's very zeroed in on Kendall. He's been pouring all his attention on her and it's intoxicating," shared an insider.
The source said, "Going into this, Kendall vowed she'd stay grounded because she's well aware of Jacob's heartbreaker reputation. But it's gotten a lot more intense than she was expecting."
"Jacob wants to be with Kendall all the time," said a source.
According to the tipster, the pair share a strong connection and similar outlooks, with their relationship reportedly growing closer as they spend more time together.
The source noted, "It's very out of character for her. She's usually so detached and independent.”
They mentioned, "It's got her family and friends worried. They're telling Kendall she needs to keep things in perspective and not get too swept away."
To note, Elordi has previously been linked to Joey King, Kaia Gerber, Zendaya and Olivia Jade, while Jenner’s past romances include Bad Bunny, Devin Booker, Ben Simmons, Blake Griffin, A$AP Rocky and Harry Styles.