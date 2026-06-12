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Ariana Grande makes major announcement after Ethan Slater split reports

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have officially broken up after nearly three years of dating

Ariana Grande makes major announcement after Ethan Slater split reports
Ariana Grande makes major announcement after Ethan Slater split reports

Ariana Grande has shared a major update with fans following reports of her split from Ethan Slater, drawing fresh attention to the pop star’s next chapter.

The Brighter Days Ahead Foundation, founded by the singer and actress, said it “uplifts and directly funds small organisations providing protection, support and vital resources” to she communities, in a statement released Friday, June 12.

"I am beyond excited to finally announce the brighter days ahead foundation," Grande, 32, shared in a statement.

The 7 Rings singer noted, "Our mission is to support, protect, and provide resources for our vulnerable friends in need."

The foundation includes four funds: Protect & Defend, supporting LGBTQ+, civil and reproductive rights; Heal & Dream, focused on mental health and community support; Seen & Celebrated, amplifying LGBTQ+ voices; and an Emergency Support Fund for urgent aid and relief.

"Through four different funds, we will be supporting handfuls of incredible organizations that provide the safe space and care that is desperately needed by so many right now," Grande said.


She continued, "It has been my privilege to be able to support these causes on my own over the years, and I’m grateful to now be able to expand that reach and amplify the life-saving work that these organizations do through the brighter days ahead foundation."

Notably her major announcement came after Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have officially broken up after nearly three years of dating.

It is confirmed that the Wicked co-stars actually separated quietly and amicably several months ago, deciding they are better off remaining friends.

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