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Tom Cruise breaks silence amid Pamela Anderson dating rumours: 'Great friends'

The 'Top Gun' star and Pamela Anderson reportedly began dating

Tom Cruise breaks silence amid Pamela Anderson dating rumours: Great friends
Tom Cruise breaks silence amid Pamela Anderson dating rumours: 'Great friends' 

Tom Cruise has seemingly broken his silence amid Pamela Anderson’s escalating dating rumours. 

The Top Gun star has turned to his official Instagram account on Friday, June 12, to review Steven Spielberg’s new movie, Disclosure Day.

Reuniting with Dakota Fanning, Emily Blunt and others at the special screening of the science-fiction film, with special appreciation for his team.

"Nothing better than a summer Spielberg movie night in a packed theatre with friends! Steven, thank you for all of the hours of joy that you have given us in the cinema!!" Cruise added.

The 63-year-old American actor and film producer continued, "It has been a great honour and pleasure to have worked with you and to call you my friend." 

Furthermore, the Eyes Wide Shut actor congratulated, "His dear Friend Emily and the entire group of artists who created this movie. You were superb. We all loved Disclosure Day!!"

This update came shortly after a bombshell report claimed that Tom Cruise and Pamela Anderson began dating. 

Recently, insiders claimed that the Jack Reacher star initially reached out to the actress two years ago, after the actress' infamous film, The Last Showgirl, premiered. 

The National Enquirer magazine revealed that tipster suggested that the Digger actor contacted Anderson for the first time in 2024 to praise her work in The Last Showgirl. 

Notably, the insiders said that the film, "Got people to see Pam in a very different light, including Tom,' and that 'they've been in touch ever since." 

Since then, the two are in contact and are seeing each other. 

So far, neither Tom Cruise, who was previously dated Ana de Armas, nor Pamela Anderson have not responded to these romance reports. 

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