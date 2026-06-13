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  • an hour ago
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Katy Perry fails to impress with FIFA World Cup performance as Shakira wins hearts

Katy Perry’s performance at FIFA World Cup LA opening ceremony sparks criticism as fans left disappointed

  • By Sidra Khan
  • an hour ago
Katy Perry fails to impress with FIFA World Cup performance as Shakira wins hearts
Katy Perry fails to impress with FIFA World Cup performance as Shakira wins hearts

Despite delivering an energetic performance, Katy Perry failed to win the audiences’ hearts.

On Friday, June 12, The Lifetimes Tour hitmaker headlined the 2026 FIFA World Cup US opening ceremony at SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, with a thrilling performance.

Dressed in a sparkling floor-length dress featuring an exaggerated waistline and long strands of tinsel, the Harleys in Hawaii singer rocked the stadium with live performance on her track Wonder, for which she was joined by 10-year-old Tius.

However, despite giving her best at the high-profile ceremony, Katy Perry failed to impress viewers.

In the comments section of an Instagram clip of the performance, fans voiced their disappointment, criticizing the 143 singer’s act while gushing over Shakira’s Mexico show.

For those unversed, the 2026 FIFA World Cup is co-host by three countries – the United States, Canada, and Mexico – and for the first time in tournament’s history, the opening ceremonies were hosted in separate nations.

In Mexico, the opening event was headlined by Shakira, while Michael Bublé performed at the Canada opener.

“Shakira is and will always be the best for world cups,” wrote one, while another criticized, “Hate to compare, but I’m gonna, Mexico outdid themselves and we had Katy Perry and two country guys??”

A disappointed third fan questioned, “We couldn't find anyone else?”

“Mexico outperformed both U.S. and Canada for the opening ceremony. PERIOD,” added a fourth.

Other performers besides Katy Perry at the FIFA World Cup 2026 US opening ceremony included Anitta, Future, LISA, Rema, and Tyla.

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