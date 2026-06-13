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  • an hour ago
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Victoria Beckham issues message after Harper’s emotional attempt to meet Brooklyn

Harper Beckham makes emotional visit to estranged brother Brooklyn after David Beckham’s Hollywood Walk of Fame induction

  • By Sidra Khan
  • an hour ago
Victoria Beckham issues message after Harper’s emotional attempt to meet Brooklyn
Victoria Beckham issues message after Harper’s emotional attempt to meet Brooklyn

Victoria Beckham has shared first message after Harper Beckham tried to reconnect with her estranged eldest brother Brooklyn Beckham.

The former Spice Girls star took to Instagram on Friday, June 12, to share a special post, gushing over her darling husband, David Beckham, after his major career achievement.

Earlier in the day, the legendary former English footballer received a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame, and on the momentous occasion, he was joined by his wife Victoria, sons Cruz and Romeo, and daughter Harper.

However, his eldest child, Brooklyn Beckham, once again chose to stay away from his family during the celebratory occasion.

Alongside a photo showing her kissing David after his major honor, Victoria penned, “When David first came to America, he had a dream. To share his passion for football and make it one of the USA’s great sports. Today, his name joins the Hollywood Walk of Fame. A testament not only to what he has achieved, but to the person he is.”

“Congratulations @davidbeckham, I couldn’t be prouder of you. We all love you very much!!” she added.

Victoria Beckham’s message comes after Harper Beckham made an emotional attempt to reconnect with Brooklyn Beckham in the US.

Hours after attending her dad’s Walk of Fame induction, the 14-year-old was spotted visiting her estranged brother’s Beverly Hills home at around 2 pm local time.

However, the visit did not go as planned as Harper was seen leaving the home shortly after, with reports suggesting she left upon finding neither Brooklyn nor his wife Nicola Peltz were present.

The couple is believed to have been in Miami at the time.

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