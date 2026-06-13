Ronnie Schell's cause of death revealed after family confirms his passing 

Infamous comedian and actor, Ronnie Schell, passed away. He was 94.
On Friday, June 13, the deceased American actor died on the same day his Gomer Pyle co-star and dear friend, Jim Nabors, died.
Schell’s family confirmed his death in a heartbreaking statement on Facebook, which read, "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ronnie Schell, who passed away at the age of 94."
"In a moment that feels both poignant and fitting, Ronnie chose to leave us on the birthday of his dear friend, Jim Nabors, a coincidence that would surely bring a smile to those who knew and loved them both," the family lamented.
The renowned stand-up comedian's family further revealed that the actor passed away peacefully in his sleep when surrounded by his loved ones.
Ronnie Schell began his television career on the Groucho Marx game show, You Bet Your Life; however, the late actor rose to prominence with his iconic role in the superhit sitcom, Gomer Pyle – USMC.
He also appeared in shows, including That Girl and Good Morning World.
Ronnie Schell, survived by his wife Janet, children Gregory, Christian, and granddaughter Chiara, has yet to announce the deceased artist‘s funeral.