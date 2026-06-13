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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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WhatsApp diversifies multi-account support for iPhone users

WhatsApp continues to work on extra features, including a long-rumored username system, which is currently under development

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 2 hours ago
WhatsApp diversifies multi-account support for iPhone users
WhatsApp diversifies multi-account support for iPhone users

WhatsApp is introducing multi-account support to more iPhone users, introducing a highly-requested feature to iOS following months of experimentation.

The significant feature enables users to manage several WhatsApp accounts on a single device without separating phones.

Initially launched to beta testers in November 2025 and is now becoming accessible via the public App Store version of the WhatsApp.

Several reports suggested the launch is being conducted gradually, meaning it will only be accessible for select users.

The Meta-owned WhatsApp is known from its phased releases often taking months to make new features accessible to its entire user base.

WhatsApp diversifies multi-account support for iPhone users

Users can check whether the feature has already launched on their device by opening WhatsApp and navigating to Settings>Account. If available, an “Add Account” option will appear in the menu.

The setup process is similar to WhatsApp’s standard registration procedure. Users can either register a new phone number or link an existing WhatsApp account by scanning a QR code. Once configured, switching between accounts can be done directly from the Account section of the app.

The update is likely to benefit users who maintain separate personal and professional accounts, making it easier to manage conversations without switching devices.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp continues to work on extra features, including a long-rumored username system, which is currently under development.

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