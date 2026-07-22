Samsung rolls out Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 with cutting-edge upgrades

Samsung has officially released its latest foldable smartphones Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 during the Galaxy Unpacked event in London.
In 2026, the South-Korean tech giant launched a revamped lineup featuring the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Flip 8, offering buyers three foldable options for the first time.
While the Fold 8 Ultra replaces last year's Fold 7 as Samsung's flagship book-style foldable, the standard Fold8 debuts an entirely new passport-style design.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 specs
The recently launched Galaxy Z Fold 8 consists of a 7.6-inch 4:3 Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display and a 5.5-inch cover display, both supporting a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, Vision Booster, low-reflection technology and 3,000 nits peak brightness.
Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset, the device provides up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage.
In terms of camera capabilities, it sports a 50MP primary camera, 50MP ultra-wide camera, and dual 10MP selfie cameras on the cover and inner displays, making it an ideal choice for the photography enthusiasts.
Galaxy Z Fold 8 pricing
12GB + 256GB: $1,899
12GB + 512GB: Price not officially announced
16GB + 1TB: Price not officially announced
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 specs
The Galaxy Z Flip 8 retains its design with a 6.9-inch main display and 4.1-inch FlexWindow.
To offer an enhanced user experience, the biggest upgrade is the integration of the latest Exynos 2600 chipset, while Samsung has reduced the weight to 180g, making it its lightest Flip smartphone yet.
For photography, the phone consists of a 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 10MP selfie camera.
In terms of battery, it packs a 4,300mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless charging.
Galaxy Z Flip 8 price
12GB + 256GB: $1,199.99
12GB + 512GB: Price not officially announced