US–Iran MoU not be signed by tomorrow, Iranian Foreign Ministry confirms 

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has confirmed that a planned US–Iran memorandum of understanding will not be signed on Sunday.
However, officials stated the deal could still be finalised in the coming days.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeli Baghaei told the media that while progress has been made on the draft agreement no signing ceremony is slated for tomorrow.
Some discussions are currently underway and the timeline remains uncertain due to what he called “instability” from the other negotiating party.
Baghaei said the proposed document, referred to by mediators as the “Islamabad memorandum,” is mainly focused on ending the renewed intense conflict.
He further mentioned that at this stage, nuclear-related issues have been set aside for future negotiations.
“We must wait for the exact time of signing,” he said, adding that although it will not occur tomorrow, “the possibility that it will happen in the coming days is not ruled out.”
The statement follows reports of diplomatic efforts by Pakistan, which previously emerged as a key mediator to end the US-Iran conflict.
Officials in Islamabad have expressed optimism in agreeing to a deal soon, paving the way for future talks on sanction relief, regional security deals, and nuclear limits.
Despite cautious optimism, both sides continue to signal that significant issues remain unresolved before any final agreement is reached.