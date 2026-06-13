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  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Ariana Grande split from Ethan Slater fuels buzz over ex-Pete Davidson’s reaction

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater end their relationship several months ago after an on-and-off romance

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Ariana Grande split from Ethan Slater fuels buzz over ex-Pete Davidson’s reaction
Ariana Grande split from Ethan Slater fuels buzz over ex-Pete Davidson’s reaction

Ariana Grande’s relationship with Ethan Slater has reportedly been marked by ups and downs, with attention now turning to claims about their split and speculation over what Pete Davidson may think about the situation

Sources told Page Six, the couple split several months ago after an on-and-off relationship, with insiders noting doubts they would last.

His appearance at Grande’s Saturday Night Live holiday show on December 20 drew surprised reactions from the audience.

“I thought they were broken up,” said one onlooker at the dress rehearsal attended by Page Six, as the couple had not been seen together in weeks.

“People definitely were surprised that Ethan turned up,” a TV insider shared, before adding, “No-one thought they were together… they were on off, on off, on off.”

Photos from SNL were later shared on Instagram by Grande’s friend Elizabeth Gillies, while Slater also posted a “very merry” holiday glimpse of the pair — their last known photo together.

Ariana Grande split from Ethan Slater fuels buzz over ex-Pete Davidson’s reaction

The former duo were later hit with “cheater” claims after meeting on the set of Wicked in London.

Another source who knows Grande also insisted, “There was no cheating…neither of them should have been branded cheaters, that’s not who either of them are.”

Even Grande's ex-fiancé Pete Davidson has reportedly come to her defense, with a source saying he remains very protective of her despite them not speaking recently.

“She’s been through a lot in her life, and Pete admires her so much, she just keeps working and just keeps outdoing herself,” said the pal.

Notably, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson got engaged weeks after they began dating in 2018, but split that October, shortly after the death of Grande’s ex, Mac Miller.

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