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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Pakistan says final peace deal 'ready for signatures' amid ongoing talks

The statement comes after Iranian Foreign Ministry has confirmed that a planned US–Iran MoU will not be signed on Sunday

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Pakistan says final peace deal ready for signatures amid ongoing talks
Pakistan says final peace deal 'ready for signatures' amid ongoing talks

Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, has hinted towards a potential US-Iran deal which is ready for signatures” and could be finalised “very shortly.”

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Shehbaz Sharif posted a statement, the PM made the remarks during a phone call with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani on Saturday.

Pakistan says final peace deal ready for signatures amid ongoing talks

While expressing gratitude to Qatar for showing support to Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts during the crisis, the Qatari prime minister appreciated Pakistan’s role in mediation efforts and expressed hope that a deal would bring lasting peace to the region.

Both agreed to remain in close contact soon.

Notably, the Iranian Foreign Ministry has confirmed that a planned US–Iran memorandum of understanding will not be signed on Sunday. 

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