Anthropic disables advanced AI models amid security concerns

Anthropic has suspected access to its latest AI-powered models, Fable 5 and Mythos 5, after a regulatory order from US authorities needing strict export compliance measures.
The Claude AI manufacturer confirmed that the recently introduced apps are now inaccessible for all users, including foreign nationals, after officials raised concerns about the systems’ capabilities and potential risks.
In a recent statement, Anthropic explained that it was compelled to disable both models entirely to comply with the directive, explaining the decision as necessary despite the abrupt disruption to consumers.
A report suggested the restriction cements from national security-related concerns that emerged shortly after the models became publicly available for all.
Fable 5 and Mythos 5 were introduced only days earlier and were positioned as highly advanced AI systems, which is particularly designed to outperform previous versions in several benchmark areas.
However, their launch coincided with increasing scrutiny from US regulators over powerful AI tools and their potential misuse.
Though the company stated that it has integrated internal protection measures under a cybersecurity initiative aimed at limiting high-risk outputs.
However, it also mentioned that the government order did not include detailed technical justification for the shutdown, sparking security concerns.
It is pertinent to mention that Anthropic highlighted the other AI-powered models in its lineup remain unaffected.
The incident underscores increasing tensions between AI developers and regulators as governments tighten control over frontier AI systems with possible security implications.