Here's why Harper Beckham’s visit to Brooklyn’s LA mansion ended so quickly

Brooklyn Beckham reportedly did not answer the door when his younger sister, Harper Beckham, stopped by his Los Angeles mansion, sparking fresh speculation about tensions within the Beckham family.
The estranged son of the Beckham family was reportedly in New York City when his sister, Harper, paid a surprise visit to his Los Angeles home.
The 27-year-old later shared an Instagram Story from the Big Apple, indicating he was away at the time.
Harper made her way to the Beverly Hills property around 2 p.m. PT after attending festivities for David Beckham’s Walk of Fame honour.
A source told Page Six that Harper’s visit was unannounced and brief, as neither Brooklyn Beckham nor Nicola Peltz Beckham was home.
A rep for the couple told the outlet, “That photographers were in place as the letter was hand delivered says it all — this was choreographed for the cameras.”
Joined by sons Romeo, 23, and Cruz, 21, for the star-studded event, David still paid a heartfelt tribute to his family despite Brooklyn’s absence.
“Most of all, I want to thank my incredible family,” David gushed during his speech.
He added, “My parents and my sisters, who always supported my dreams. Victoria, my amazing wife for almost 30 years. Without whom, none of this would be possible or as enjoyable. And my beautiful children, who are the reason that I get out of the bed in the morning.”
Harper’s visit comes months after Brooklyn accused his parents of interfering in his marriage and overshadowing a key moment at his 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz.