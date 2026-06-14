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  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 50 minutes ago
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Taylor Swift enjoys romantic date with Travis Kelce after historic honor: See

The ‘Blank Space’ hitmaker made history by becoming the youngest female inductee into the Songwriters Hall of Fame

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 50 minutes ago
Taylor Swift enjoys romantic date with Travis Kelce after historic honor: See
Taylor Swift enjoys romantic date with Travis Kelce after historic honor: See

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are making the most of their pre-wedding phase.

The Lover hitmaker and her NFL star fiancé – who are reportedly just weeks away from their highly anticipated nuptials at Madison Square Garden on July 3 – stepped out New York City for a romantic date night on Saturday, June 13.

Their joyful outing kicked off at Lyceum Theatre, where the lovebirds attended a Saturday showing of Broadway’s Oh, Mary!

After the show, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce went backstage and met the show’s cast. They also posed for photos with the actors, including Maya Rudolph.

Dressed in a striking burgundy sleeveless velvet dress, paired with gold heels, a bracelet bag, and layered gold necklaces, the Opalite singer appeared especially excited in the group snap.

Meanwhile, Kelce kept it casual in a black floral bowling shirt, black pants, and a red-striped hat.

After the Broadway show, the soon-to-be-married couple visited West Village steakhouse The Eighty Six, ending the night with a delicious dinner.

Taylor Swift’s latest outing marks her first appearance after she made history as the youngest female inductee into Songwriters Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 11, 2026.

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