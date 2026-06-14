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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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British forces board Russian shadow fleet vessel in major operation

Trained law enforcement officers from the National Crime Agency boarded a sanctioned oil tanker during a six-hour operation

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 3 hours ago
British forces board Russian shadow fleet vessel in major operation
British forces board Russian shadow fleet vessel in major operation

The Prime Minister of UK Sir Keir Starmer stated that the UK has successfully intercepted a Russian shadow fleet oil tanker in the English Channel on Sunday morning.

The Ministry of Defence said Royal Marine commandos and specially trained law enforcement officers from the National Crime Agency boarded a sanctioned oil tanker during a six-hour operation.

Sir Keir Starmer stated, "This successful operation delivers yet another blow to Russia and reminds those fuelling Putin's war in Ukraine that we will not let them hide."

Notably, Russia's “shadow fleet” operation of tankers is currently underway to escape international sanctions on its oil exports.

Announced in March, the Prime Minister announced that British armed forces were "now able to board sanctioned vessels that are passing through our waters."

British forces board Russian shadow fleet vessel in major operation

As per MoD, the UK has sanctioned over 500 vessels.

Due to the imposed sanctions, the vessels are unable to enter the UK ports and also prohibit British companies and people from offering financial, insurance, and brokerage services to ships that supply or deliver Russian oil.

The operation on Sunday was supported by aircraft from the Maritime Air Group, an RAF P-8 aircraft, and HMS Sutherland and HMS Ledbury.

According to tracking website MarineTraffic, Smyrtos sails under a Cameroon flag and is at anchor in the English Channel.

While responding to the interception, Attorney General Richard Hermer stated, "This government made clear that we would pursue Russia's shadow fleet under the full force of international law."

The government has said it is targeting Russia's oil revenues to "choke off funding for Russia's war machine" in Ukraine.

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