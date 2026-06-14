Israeli strikes hit Beirut suburbs as US–Iran deal nears

Israeli military strikes on Beirut’s south suburbs on Sunday marked a renewed escalation in regional tensions, coming amid intensified diplomatic efforts to finalise a US-Iran deal aimed at ending the broader Middle East war.
The Israeli army stated it targeted Hezbollah infrastructure in the Dahiyeh district, with smoke seen increasing over parts of the Lebanese capital.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office stated the strikes were in response to projectiles fired from Hezbollah positions into northern Israel earlier in the day.
This marks the second strike on Beirut suburbs within a week, after a previous attack that broke the fragile ceasefire in place since early April.
The latest violence comes as mediators report progress toward a possible US-Iran deal, though further details remain under wraps.
Several reports suggested Qatari officials travelled to Tehran to assist finalise the deal framework, which is being led by Pakistan with support from regional partners.
While US President Donald Trump has suggested the agreement could be signed immediately, Iranian officials have yet to officially confirm the timeline.
Diplomatic sources stated the proposed deal would focus on a temporary 6-day framework acknowledging wider problems, including Iran’s nuclear programme, sanctions, and frozen assets, while leaving significant complaints for future deals.
Moreover, Iran insisted that any agreement must acknowledge regional conflicts such as fighting in Lebanon, underscoring divisions that continue to complicate the path toward a settlement.