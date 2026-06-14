News
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
News

Israeli strikes hit Beirut suburbs as US–Iran deal nears

This marks the second strike on Beirut suburbs within a week, after a previous attack that broke the fragile ceasefire in April

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Israeli strikes hit Beirut suburbs as US–Iran deal nears
Israeli strikes hit Beirut suburbs as US–Iran deal nears

Israeli military strikes on Beirut’s south suburbs on Sunday marked a renewed escalation in regional tensions, coming amid intensified diplomatic efforts to finalise a US-Iran deal aimed at ending the broader Middle East war.

The Israeli army stated it targeted Hezbollah infrastructure in the Dahiyeh district, with smoke seen increasing over parts of the Lebanese capital.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office stated the strikes were in response to projectiles fired from Hezbollah positions into northern Israel earlier in the day.

This marks the second strike on Beirut suburbs within a week, after a previous attack that broke the fragile ceasefire in place since early April.


The latest violence comes as mediators report progress toward a possible US-Iran deal, though further details remain under wraps.

Several reports suggested Qatari officials travelled to Tehran to assist finalise the deal framework, which is being led by Pakistan with support from regional partners.

While US President Donald Trump has suggested the agreement could be signed immediately, Iranian officials have yet to officially confirm the timeline.

Diplomatic sources stated the proposed deal would focus on a temporary 6-day framework acknowledging wider problems, including Iran’s nuclear programme, sanctions, and frozen assets, while leaving significant complaints for future deals.

Moreover, Iran insisted that any agreement must acknowledge regional conflicts such as fighting in Lebanon, underscoring divisions that continue to complicate the path toward a settlement.

Tehran questions US-brokered peace deal timing as talks continue
Tehran questions US-brokered peace deal timing as talks continue
Who Is Jen Hamilton’s husband? Influencer hints at divorce in emotional video
Who Is Jen Hamilton’s husband? Influencer hints at divorce in emotional video
Mexico: Investigation underway after Mayor fatally shot in Oaxaca
Mexico: Investigation underway after Mayor fatally shot in Oaxaca
Qatari negotiators flew to Tehran to finalise US-Iran war after Trump claims
Qatari negotiators flew to Tehran to finalise US-Iran war after Trump claims
British forces board Russian shadow fleet vessel in major operation
British forces board Russian shadow fleet vessel in major operation
Mayor Mamdani unveils exciting celebration plans after Knicks historic win: Details here
Mayor Mamdani unveils exciting celebration plans after Knicks historic win: Details here
Vanessa Trump opens up about breast cancer treatment: 'grateful to be healing'
Vanessa Trump opens up about breast cancer treatment: 'grateful to be healing'
Antarctica hides continent-sized megastructure deep beneath ice sheet
Antarctica hides continent-sized megastructure deep beneath ice sheet
Pakistan says final peace deal 'ready for signatures' amid ongoing talks
Pakistan says final peace deal 'ready for signatures' amid ongoing talks
Melinda Gates slams ‘evil’ Epstein days after Bill Gates testifies to Congress
Melinda Gates slams ‘evil’ Epstein days after Bill Gates testifies to Congress
US–Iran MoU not be signed by tomorrow, Iranian Foreign Ministry confirms
US–Iran MoU not be signed by tomorrow, Iranian Foreign Ministry confirms
Nancy Guthrie’s remains found in Mexico? Search begins after ‘unmarked grave’ tip
Nancy Guthrie’s remains found in Mexico? Search begins after ‘unmarked grave’ tip

Popular News

North West makes solo debut performance as Kim Kardashian and Ye react

North West makes solo debut performance as Kim Kardashian and Ye react
an hour ago
Sinner, Alcaraz could team with Williams sisters for US Open mixed doubles

Sinner, Alcaraz could team with Williams sisters for US Open mixed doubles
an hour ago
Meta's Zuckerberg acknowledges errors in AI transformation

Meta's Zuckerberg acknowledges errors in AI transformation
55 minutes ago