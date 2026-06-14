News
  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated an hour ago
Make us preferred on Google
News

Brooklyn Beckham breaks silence on sister Harper's LA mansion visit, blames parents

The aspiring chef's camp has spoken out after his sister, Harper Seven, visits his million dollars mansion in LA

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated an hour ago
Brooklyn Beckham breaks silence on sister Harpers LA mansion visit, blames parents
Brooklyn Beckham breaks silence on sister Harper's LA mansion visit, blames parents  

Brooklyn Beckham's camp has finally reacted to his sister, Harper Seven's, visit to his Los Angeles mansion. 

On Sunday, June 14th, the Daily Mail reported that the eldest son of Victoria Beckham and David Beckham accused his parents of using his younger sister in the ongoing family feud. 

Harper visited her elder brother's £ 14 million LA mansion on Friday to mend the fences between his parents. 

She also carried a handwritten letter for her estranged older brother.

Now, Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola's reps, have broken their silence over the incident, alleging that Harper took the photographer with her, and it was all "planned" by his parents.

"That photographers were in place as the letter was hand delivered says it all - this was choreographed for the cameras," the insiders told the outlet.

Notably, this update came after images showed Harper visited the Beverly Hills property and left a few moments later.

In response to Harper's visit, Brooklyn also released a snap of himself, seemingly revealing his whereabouts, and indirectly showing his sister that he is currently exploring New York City.

Brooklyn Beckham, who has been estranged from his parents since last year, also skipped his father David Beckham's honourary ceremony as he was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.  

Sydney Sweeney goes full Knicks mode at NBA Finals Game 5
Sydney Sweeney goes full Knicks mode at NBA Finals Game 5
Taylor Swift sets new historic record two days after Songwriters Hall of Fame honor
Taylor Swift sets new historic record two days after Songwriters Hall of Fame honor
Jennifer Lopez screams her heart out after Knicks historic NBA win: ‘You restored faith’
Jennifer Lopez screams her heart out after Knicks historic NBA win: ‘You restored faith’
Kim Kardashian swoons over Ariana Grande as she attends singer’s electric LA show
Kim Kardashian swoons over Ariana Grande as she attends singer’s electric LA show
Timothée Chalamet erupts in celebration after Knicks end 53-year NBA title drought
Timothée Chalamet erupts in celebration after Knicks end 53-year NBA title drought
Taylor Swift enjoys romantic date with Travis Kelce after historic honor: See
Taylor Swift enjoys romantic date with Travis Kelce after historic honor: See
Here's why Harper Beckham’s visit to Brooklyn’s LA mansion ended so quickly
Here's why Harper Beckham’s visit to Brooklyn’s LA mansion ended so quickly
'America's Next Top Model' controversy erupts as Tyra Banks takes legal action
'America's Next Top Model' controversy erupts as Tyra Banks takes legal action
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt family rift back in spotlight as Knox changes name
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt family rift back in spotlight as Knox changes name
Kim Kardashian recalls 'Monaco magic' days after beau Lewis Hamilton's GP win
Kim Kardashian recalls 'Monaco magic' days after beau Lewis Hamilton's GP win
Ariana Grande split from Ethan Slater fuels buzz over ex-Pete Davidson’s reaction
Ariana Grande split from Ethan Slater fuels buzz over ex-Pete Davidson’s reaction
Rod Stewart abruptly calls off California show after urgent health warning
Rod Stewart abruptly calls off California show after urgent health warning

Popular News

Brooklyn Beckham breaks silence on sister Harper's LA mansion visit, blames parents

Brooklyn Beckham breaks silence on sister Harper's LA mansion visit, blames parents

an hour ago
Tehran questions US-brokered peace deal timing as talks continue

Tehran questions US-brokered peace deal timing as talks continue
51 minutes ago
Roblox Demon Blade codes for June 2026 to accelerate your progress

Roblox Demon Blade codes for June 2026 to accelerate your progress
2 hours ago