Brooklyn Beckham breaks silence on sister Harper's LA mansion visit, blames parents  

Brooklyn Beckham's camp has finally reacted to his sister, Harper Seven's, visit to his Los Angeles mansion.
On Sunday, June 14th, the Daily Mail reported that the eldest son of Victoria Beckham and David Beckham accused his parents of using his younger sister in the ongoing family feud.
Harper visited her elder brother's £ 14 million LA mansion on Friday to mend the fences between his parents.
She also carried a handwritten letter for her estranged older brother.
Now, Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola's reps, have broken their silence over the incident, alleging that Harper took the photographer with her, and it was all "planned" by his parents.
"That photographers were in place as the letter was hand delivered says it all - this was choreographed for the cameras," the insiders told the outlet.
Notably, this update came after images showed Harper visited the Beverly Hills property and left a few moments later.
In response to Harper's visit, Brooklyn also released a snap of himself, seemingly revealing his whereabouts, and indirectly showing his sister that he is currently exploring New York City.
Brooklyn Beckham, who has been estranged from his parents since last year, also skipped his father David Beckham's honourary ceremony as he was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.