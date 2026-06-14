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  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated an hour ago
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North West makes solo debut performance as Kim Kardashian and Ye react

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are on same page to cheer on for daughter, North West, on her musical career's first accomplishment

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated an hour ago
North West makes solo debut performance as Kim Kardashian and Ye react
North West makes solo debut performance as Kim Kardashian and Ye react

Proud parents Kim Kardashian and Kanye West celebrate their daughter, North West's huge musical accomplishment.

Over the weekend, the eldest daughter of SKMIS founder and her ex-husband made a solo debut performance at Lyrical Lemonade's Summer Smash 2026 music festival in Illinois.

The 12-year-old rocked the crowd as she took the centre stage for the first time without her father, Kanye, in her go-to Balenciaga outfit and with a long blue wig.

Taking to Instagram, Kim shared a photo of two backstage passes with North's face and name across the front. The Bully hitmaker also united with his former wife to honour his daughter, who is following in his footsteps.

Kanye, who turned 47 on June 8th, reposted a video clip of his daughter delivering an exceptional performance on a rendition of their 2024 song, TALKING, which also featured on his album Vultures 1.

During her surprise performance, North is promoting her debut EP, North4Evr, which she released on May 1st, 2026.

The talented daughter of Kim and Kanye performed solo after delivering an electrifying set alongside rapper Molly Santana at the Rolling Loud music festival in Florida. 

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