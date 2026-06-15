Kai Trump, Ivanka Trump share heartfelt post for Donald Trump’s 80th birthday

Ivanka Trump and Kai Trump paid a heartfelt tribute to US President Donald Trump on milestone birthday.
Trump turned 80 on June 14, 2026, and his children and grandchildren wished the president a happy birthday.
Eldest daughter Ivanka posted a carousel of photos on Instagram with caption, "Happy Birthday Dad. Love you!"
The post include throwbacks from her childhood and a few more recent shots of herself with the the Republican president.
The First Daughter also added a group photo with her husband, Jared Kushner, and their three children: Arabella Rose Kushner, Joseph Frederick Kushner, and Theodore James Kushner with Trump from Oval Office.
The president's granddaughter, Kai, sent her heartfelt well wishes, writing on Instagram, "Happy 80 Birthday Grandpa, I love you so much. So excited to celebrate today with you at UFC 250."
The 19-year-old soon-to-be college freshman who recently attended New York Knicks NBA Final Game 3 with president and the Madison Square Garden also included a sentimental selection of current and throwback photos.
Beside Kai and Ivanka Trump’s other children, Tiffany Trump, Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., son-in-law Michael Boulos, daughter-in-law Lara Trump, and daughter-in-law Bettina Trump, all also took to social media to wish the president well on his big day.