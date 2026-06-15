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  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated an hour ago
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Oliver Tree, ‘Alien Boy’ singer, dies at 32 in tragic helicopter crash

The ‘Life Goes On’ and ‘Miss You’ singer Oliver Tree passes away aged 32 in a shocking helicopter crash in Brazil

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated an hour ago
Oliver Tree, ‘Alien Boy’ singer, dies at 32 in tragic helicopter crash
Oliver Tree, ‘Alien Boy’ singer, dies at 32 in tragic helicopter crash

Oliver Tree is no more.

On Sunday, June 13, The Guardian reported that the American musician and singer died at the age of 32 in a tragic helicopter crash in Brazil.

According to the report, two helicopters collided mid-air over the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro on Sunday morning, resulting in the death of six people on board, including 23-year-old Argentine YouTuber Gaspar Prim, famously known as Gaspi.

The devastating crash happened around 9 am local time over Rio de Janeiro’s Recreio dos Bandeirantes area, and the victims identified by the city’s Civil Police include Oliver Tree, passengers Lucas Brito Chaves and Lucas Vignale, Argentine content creator Gaspar Prim, and the two pilots, Alexandre Souza and Charles Marsillac.

Speaking to Brazilian news outlet G1, fire service spokesperson Fábio Contreras revealed that five bodies were recovered from inside the helicopter and a sixth was discovered near the second aircraft.

An investigation to find the cause of collision is currently under way, shared officials.

Who is Oliver Tree?

Born on June 29, 1993, in Santa Cruz, California, Oliver Tree was an American singer-songwriter, rapper, record producer, comedian, and filmmaker.

Known for his signature bowl haircut and quirky online persona, the singer gained popularity with his hit songs, including Life Goes On, Miss You, and Alien Boy.

Tree has over 11 million monthly listeners on Spotify, with his most popular tracks earning more than 700 million streams.

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