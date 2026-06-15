Justin Gaethje stuns Ilia Topuria at UFC Freedom 250 White House fight

In a historic upset at the White House, American Justin Gaethje captured the undisputed UFC lightweight championship by defeating the previously unbeaten Ilia Topuria.
The main event headlined “UFC Freedom 250,” the first professional sporting event ever held on the White House grounds organized as part of the nation’s 250th anniversary and President Donald Trump’s 80th birthday celebrations.
Topuria controlled the opening rounds with high-volume striking but Gaethje’s legendary resilience kept him in the fight.
The momentum shifted in the third round when Gaethje landed a powerful right hand that rocked the champion. By the fourth round, Topuria was visibly battered and struggling to see through a swollen bloodied face.
After a ringside doctor checked on him, Topuria’s corner ultimately threw in the towel ending the fight before the final round.
Reflecting on his improbable victory against the dominant Spaniard, a stunned Gaethje said, “I cannot even believe it. I knew I was going to get through the first round; his skills are unmatched when he’s fresh.”