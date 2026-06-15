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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Oil prices fall as US-Iran deal targets Strait of Hormuz

Oil prices tumble as US-Iran pact targets Strait of Hormuz

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Oil prices fall as US-Iran deal targets Strait of Hormuz
Oil prices fall as US-Iran deal targets Strait of Hormuz

Global oil prices have fallen sharply today, June 15, 2026, as markets react to a newly announced peace framework between the United States and Iran.

Both Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate saw significant declines hitting their lowest levels since March as investors anticipate an end to the months-long blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

The agreement which is set to be formally signed in Switzerland on June 19, marks a major step in easing a conflict that has disrupted one of the world’s most critical energy shipping routes.

Oil prices tumble as US-Iran pact targets Strait of Hormuz
Oil prices tumble as US-Iran pact targets Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump celebrated the breakthrough on social media, declaring, The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete” and adding “I hereby fully authorize the toll-free opening of the Strait of Hormuz…Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!”

While traders have welcomed the news, many remain cautious due to the lack of finalized details. Analysts note that the path to normalcy involves complex tasks such as clearing mines from the waterway.

As expert Tim Waterer noted, “The geopolitical risk premium that had been built into crude is now being unwound quite aggressively as traders price in the prospect of restored oil flows.”

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