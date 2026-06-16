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  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 40 minutes ago
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Corey Feldman rushed to hospital after mid-flight health scare

The 'Stand By Me' actor has been hospitalised after he attended an event celebrating the film in Chicago

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 40 minutes ago
Corey Feldman rushed to hospital after mid-flight health scare
Corey Feldman rushed to hospital after mid-flight health scare

Corey Feldman has been hospitalised after a mid-flight medical emergency.

As reported by TMZ, The Lost Boys actor was rushed to a hospital after his flight from Chicago to Los Angeles landed at LAX on Monday afternoon, June 15.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed that they arrived at the airport to assist a 54-year-old male, who was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

Feldman was feeling sick on the flight and was checked out by a doctor onboard, who believed the issue could be pancreatitis or gallstones, revealed a source close to the actor.

The Goonies star was in Chicago to attend an anniversary celebration for the film Stand By Me.


He attended the event "Stand By Me: The Film and Its Stars 40 Years Later" at the Chicago Theatre with co-stars Jerry O'Connell and Wil Wheaton.

Following the event, Feldman shared a carousel of clicks and video of him driving to Chicago for the celebration and stopping by Michael Jackson's childhood home in Gary, Indiana, to "pay respects" to the late legend.

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