Corey Feldman rushed to hospital after mid-flight health scare

Corey Feldman has been hospitalised after a mid-flight medical emergency.
As reported by TMZ, The Lost Boys actor was rushed to a hospital after his flight from Chicago to Los Angeles landed at LAX on Monday afternoon, June 15.
A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed that they arrived at the airport to assist a 54-year-old male, who was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation and treatment.
Feldman was feeling sick on the flight and was checked out by a doctor onboard, who believed the issue could be pancreatitis or gallstones, revealed a source close to the actor.
The Goonies star was in Chicago to attend an anniversary celebration for the film Stand By Me.
He attended the event "Stand By Me: The Film and Its Stars 40 Years Later" at the Chicago Theatre with co-stars Jerry O'Connell and Wil Wheaton.
Following the event, Feldman shared a carousel of clicks and video of him driving to Chicago for the celebration and stopping by Michael Jackson's childhood home in Gary, Indiana, to "pay respects" to the late legend.