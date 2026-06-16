Sports
  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
Sports

Cape Verde stuns Spain: 40-year-old keeper forces 0-0 draw

Vozinha’s heroics seal historic Cape Verde-Spain stalemate

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Cape Verde stuns Spain: 40-year-old keeper forces 0-0 draw
Cape Verde stuns Spain: 40-year-old keeper forces 0-0 draw

In a stunning start to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, tiny island nation Cape Verde held European giants Spain to a 0-0 draw on Monday in Atlanta.

Despite Spain controlling 74% of possession and firing 27 shots, they could not break through a fierce defensive wall anchored by 40-year-old goalkeeper Josimar Dias widely known as “Vozinha.”

The veteran journeyman was the hero of the match recording seven crucial saves to keep his team in the game.

Vozinha’s heroics seal historic Cape Verde-Spain stalemate
Vozinha’s heroics seal historic Cape Verde-Spain stalemate

Overcome with emotion after the final whistle, Vozinha broke down in tears, later explaining:

“I cried because I grew up with my grandparents and unfortunately they were not here; they died a few years ago. They were everything for me, for my life. I also cried because my mum didn’t manage to be here because of the visa.”

Cape Verde, making their first-ever World Cup appearance, celebrated the result as a massive triumph. Defender Steven Moreira praised his goalkeeper’s performance declaring:

“Voz is a big legend. We’ve been making a lot of jokes about him, even us but on the world stage, he does a crazy game like this and he’s 40 years old.”

Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon absence prompts ‘strong’ Grand Slam rule proposal
Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon absence prompts ‘strong’ Grand Slam rule proposal
Dana White slams Hokit for Michelle Obama insult at White House fight: ‘Nasty’
Dana White slams Hokit for Michelle Obama insult at White House fight: ‘Nasty’
J Batt named Kentucky athletics director, CEO of Champions Blue LLC
J Batt named Kentucky athletics director, CEO of Champions Blue LLC
David Beckham hails Lewis Hamilton ‘a winner’ after Ferrari debut victory
David Beckham hails Lewis Hamilton ‘a winner’ after Ferrari debut victory
Eric Trump denies asking about ‘rigged’ UFC fights after Daniel Cormier social media post
Eric Trump denies asking about ‘rigged’ UFC fights after Daniel Cormier social media post
Arman Tsarukyan’s $1 million bet on Justin Gaethje: UFC 250 fallout explained
Arman Tsarukyan’s $1 million bet on Justin Gaethje: UFC 250 fallout explained
Justin Gaethje stuns Ilia Topuria at UFC Freedom 250 White House fight
Justin Gaethje stuns Ilia Topuria at UFC Freedom 250 White House fight
President Trump hosts UFC fight on White House Lawn for 80th birthday
President Trump hosts UFC fight on White House Lawn for 80th birthday
Kim Kardashian makes special gesture for Lewis Hamilton after first Ferrari win
Kim Kardashian makes special gesture for Lewis Hamilton after first Ferrari win
UFC Freedom 250 at White House faces new threat after NWS warning
UFC Freedom 250 at White House faces new threat after NWS warning
Lewis Hamilton shares emotional message after first-ever race win with Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton shares emotional message after first-ever race win with Ferrari
Sinner, Alcaraz could team with Williams sisters for US Open mixed doubles
Sinner, Alcaraz could team with Williams sisters for US Open mixed doubles

Popular News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle celebrate UK’s major achievement ahead of return

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle celebrate UK’s major achievement ahead of return
46 minutes ago
Nick Kurtz, J.T. Ginn power Oakland Athletics to 11-2 rout of Pirates

Nick Kurtz, J.T. Ginn power Oakland Athletics to 11-2 rout of Pirates
29 minutes ago
Prince William, Kate Middleton face backlash over major issue amid busy royal schedule

Prince William, Kate Middleton face backlash over major issue amid busy royal schedule
2 hours ago