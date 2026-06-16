Cape Verde stuns Spain: 40-year-old keeper forces 0-0 draw

In a stunning start to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, tiny island nation Cape Verde held European giants Spain to a 0-0 draw on Monday in Atlanta.
Despite Spain controlling 74% of possession and firing 27 shots, they could not break through a fierce defensive wall anchored by 40-year-old goalkeeper Josimar Dias widely known as “Vozinha.”
The veteran journeyman was the hero of the match recording seven crucial saves to keep his team in the game.
Overcome with emotion after the final whistle, Vozinha broke down in tears, later explaining:
“I cried because I grew up with my grandparents and unfortunately they were not here; they died a few years ago. They were everything for me, for my life. I also cried because my mum didn’t manage to be here because of the visa.”
Cape Verde, making their first-ever World Cup appearance, celebrated the result as a massive triumph. Defender Steven Moreira praised his goalkeeper’s performance declaring:
“Voz is a big legend. We’ve been making a lot of jokes about him, even us but on the world stage, he does a crazy game like this and he’s 40 years old.”