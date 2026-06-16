Kanye West leaves fans amused as he calls North West his ‘twin’ in rare birthday post

Kanye West is marking his daughter’s birthday with a special post.
On Monday, June 15, the 49-year-old controversial American rapper took to his official Instagram account to ring in his and Kim Kardashian’s eldest child, North West’s, 13th birthday.
To celebrate his darling daughter’s special day, the Heartless rapper posted a rare tribute, sparking fans’ reactions as he called his daughter his “twin.”
“Happy Bday Twin,” he wished alongside a photo of North from her first solo music festival performance at Lyrical Lemonade's Summer Smash 2026 music festival in Bridgeview, Ill, on Friday, June 12.
Fans’ reaction:
Commenting on Kanye West’s birthday tribute for North West, a fan penned, “did u just call ur daughter “twin” bro.”
“callin his daughter twin is hilarious bro,” expressed a second, while a third noted, “I ain’t neva heard Ye say twin in my life.”
A fourth laughed, “Thatz yo daughter twin.”
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian children:
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, who tied the knot in May 2014, welcomed their first child, daughter North West, in June 2013.
The former couple are also parents to two sons – Saint West (born in December 2015) and Psalm West (born in May 2019), and daughter Chicago West (born in January 2018).
West and Kardashian ended their marriage by filing for divorce in January 2021.