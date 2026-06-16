El Nino 2026: Heatwaves could drive up energy bills

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has warned that an El Nino event is likely to arrive by August 2026, threatening to disrupt global economies already strained by conflict and high inflation.
This climate pattern which warms Pacific Ocean waters is expected to intensify heatwaves and drought, creating a “systemic shock” for energy markets.
As temperatures soar, the demand for cooling – such as air conditioning – will spike, putting immense pressure on power grids.
This heightened demand coupled with climate-driven disruptions to hydroelectric dams and transport infrastructure is fueling fears of a surge in household energy bills.
Experts caution that these weather extremes could collide with ongoing geopolitical tensions such as supply issues in the Middle East, leading to volatile energy prices.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stressed the urgency of the situation, stating:
“The world must treat it as the urgent climate warning it is. El Nino conditions will pour fuel on the fire of a warming world.”
With experts predicting a 90% chance that the event will persist into late 2026, households worldwide are being urged to prepare for “rougher times.”
As Wopke Hoekstra, European Commissioner for Climate, noted, “While we push for emission reductions, we must also prepare for rougher times.”