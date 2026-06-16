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  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 58 minutes ago
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Meghan Markle unimpressed after Prince Harry's solo outing: 'appearance sends a message'

The Duchess of Sussex reacts after Prince Harry enjoys a solo sporting day in Texas, US

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 58 minutes ago
Meghan Markle unimpressed after Prince Harrys solo outing: appearance sends a message
Meghan Markle unimpressed after Prince Harry's solo outing: 'appearance sends a message'

Prince Harry reportedly left Meghan Markle in fury after he attended Game 5 of the NBA Finals solo in a surprise move.

According to Rob Shuter, the Duchess of Sussex did not mind Harry watching the epic showdown between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs alone but rather his seating arrangement.

Meghan was left unimpressed after Harry was spotted sitting several rows back at the sporting event rather than courtside along with major A-list celebrities.

A source told Shuter's Naughty But Nice, "Meghan notices everything when it comes to image."

"To her, seating is status. It's not just watching a game, it's about who sees you watching the game," they added.

Celebrities including Timothée Chalamet and Ben Stiller were seated closer to the action. The insider claimed that the Duchess felt Harry should have been treated to similar standards.


"Meghan believes Harry is one of the most recognisable men in the world. When he's sitting behind celebrities instead of beside them, she sees it as a message," the source noted.

They noted, "Meghan knows Prince William and Princess Kate would have been offered front-row treatment."

However, the Duke of Sussex was not concerned about the seating and instead simply enjoyed the occasion, said a separate source.

"Harry loved the game and barely gave the seating a second thought," the insider told Shuter.

"That's the difference between them. He sees a basketball game. Meghan sees a brand."

"Image is everything to Meghan. She believes every appearance sends a message. In her world, where you sit matters almost as much as who's playing," the source said.

Notably, the exciting fifth game between the Knicks and the Spurs saw Jalen Brunson's side secure their first NBA championship in 53 years.

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