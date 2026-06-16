Bonnie Tyler recovery update after intestinal surgery and intensive care stay

Bonnie Tyler has been forced to cancel all of her summer tour dates after falling seriously ill and reportedly waking up from a coma in a hospital in Portugal.
The singer-songwriter, 75, was placed in a temporary coma last month following emergency intestinal surgery at a hospital near her home in Faro, Portugal, with her family saying her condition is now slowly improving, though she remains in intensive care and will not return to touring.
In a statement, they said, “Her doctors remain confident that she will make a good recovery but it is going to take time.
It added, “As such we are sorry to tell everyone that we will be cancelling, or postponing until next year, where possible, all of our remaining shows this summer.”
The statement mentioned, “This will affect every current show until the end of August. At present, we are still hopeful that our shows in the autumn will go ahead.”
Her family apologised to fans and promoters for the cancelled dates, expressing hope that the Total Eclipse of the Heart singer will be able to return to touring in 2027, and asking for understanding during what they described as a difficult time.
The statement shared, “We would like to thank everyone for the huge outpouring of love and support from all over the world that we have received for Bonnie and want to tell you that she is aware of, and very grateful for, your good wishes.”
Bonnie’s family said they will keep fans updated on her condition and asked for privacy, promising further news when there are significant developments.
Bonnie previously insisted that she had no plans to retire.