Entertainment
  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated an hour ago
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Bonnie Tyler recovery update after intestinal surgery and intensive care stay

Bonnie Tyler previously insisted that she had no plans to retire

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated an hour ago
Bonnie Tyler recovery update after intestinal surgery and intensive care stay
Bonnie Tyler recovery update after intestinal surgery and intensive care stay

Bonnie Tyler has been forced to cancel all of her summer tour dates after falling seriously ill and reportedly waking up from a coma in a hospital in Portugal.

The singer-songwriter, 75, was placed in a temporary coma last month following emergency intestinal surgery at a hospital near her home in Faro, Portugal, with her family saying her condition is now slowly improving, though she remains in intensive care and will not return to touring.

In a statement, they said, “Her doctors remain confident that she will make a good recovery but it is going to take time.

It added, “As such we are sorry to tell everyone that we will be cancelling, or postponing until next year, where possible, all of our remaining shows this summer.”

The statement mentioned, “This will affect every current show until the end of August. At present, we are still hopeful that our shows in the autumn will go ahead.”

Her family apologised to fans and promoters for the cancelled dates, expressing hope that the Total Eclipse of the Heart singer will be able to return to touring in 2027, and asking for understanding during what they described as a difficult time.

Bonnie Tyler recovery update after intestinal surgery and intensive care stay

The statement shared, “We would like to thank everyone for the huge outpouring of love and support from all over the world that we have received for Bonnie and want to tell you that she is aware of, and very grateful for, your good wishes.”

Bonnie’s family said they will keep fans updated on her condition and asked for privacy, promising further news when there are significant developments.

Bonnie previously insisted that she had no plans to retire.

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau pack on PDA during intimate outing after 2026 FIFA backlash
Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau pack on PDA during intimate outing after 2026 FIFA backlash
Tom Holland finally confirms marriage to Zendaya after months of chatter
Tom Holland finally confirms marriage to Zendaya after months of chatter
Nicola Coughlan, David Tennant locked in for Selena Gomez’s ‘OMITB’ S6
Nicola Coughlan, David Tennant locked in for Selena Gomez’s ‘OMITB’ S6
Kevin Hart's production company faces crisis amid 'greed' claims
Kevin Hart's production company faces crisis amid 'greed' claims
David, Victoria Beckham 'devastated' as Brooklyn faces 'cashing in' claims over World Cup ad
David, Victoria Beckham 'devastated' as Brooklyn faces 'cashing in' claims over World Cup ad
Amanda Seyfried reveals extreme security steps after Charlie Kirk 'hateful' comment
Amanda Seyfried reveals extreme security steps after Charlie Kirk 'hateful' comment
Brooklyn Beckham takes brutal jab at Victoria, David in FIFA ad after Harper drama
Brooklyn Beckham takes brutal jab at Victoria, David in FIFA ad after Harper drama
Did NYC Mayor reveal Taylor Swift's wedding date? Here's what he actually said
Did NYC Mayor reveal Taylor Swift's wedding date? Here's what he actually said
Kanye West leaves fans amused as he calls North West his ‘twin’ in rare birthday post
Kanye West leaves fans amused as he calls North West his ‘twin’ in rare birthday post
Sean 'Diddy' Combs receives major relief as release date moves up: What to know
Sean 'Diddy' Combs receives major relief as release date moves up: What to know
Corey Feldman rushed to hospital after mid-flight health scare
Corey Feldman rushed to hospital after mid-flight health scare
Jelly Roll, Bunnie XO seek divorce after nearly 10 years of marriage
Jelly Roll, Bunnie XO seek divorce after nearly 10 years of marriage

Popular News

Canada suspends ‘lost Canadian’ citizenship certificates after rule change

Canada suspends ‘lost Canadian’ citizenship certificates after rule change

an hour ago
Vitamin D, calcium supplements do not lower risk of falls and fractures: Study

Vitamin D, calcium supplements do not lower risk of falls and fractures: Study
2 hours ago
Karan Johar's Dharma ventures into Malayalam cinema with debut film 'Odiyan'

Karan Johar's Dharma ventures into Malayalam cinema with debut film 'Odiyan'
3 hours ago