Is Spotify and DoorDash app down? Users experience widespread outage

Spotify, the world's leading music streaming app, is down for thousands of global users.
On Tuesday, June 16, 2026, Downdetector, a web outage tracking site, reported that the Swedish-music streaming giant has been hit by an outage, with over 5,000 complaints lodged till 7:38 PM PKT.
In the USA, nearly 54% of users are experiencing issues with the Spotify app, 23% are encountering problems with the audio streaming feature, and 16% of users are facing server connectivity issues.
Spotify has yet to officially address the outage.
Is DoorDash down?
If DoorDash is not working in your device, there's nothing to worry about, as the app is currently experiencing an outage.
Alongside Spotify, DoorDash, a leading on-demand food delivery platform, have also reportedly grappled with a severe outage.
As per Downdetector, over 40,000 users engaged with the app are cuirrently facing issues with the app.
Following mounting reports of issues, DoorDash officially addressed the ongoing outage on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "We’re aware of an issue affecting our platform and are working urgently to resolve it. We thank our users for their patience and understanding, and apologize for any inconvenience."