Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce MSG wedding: Secret stage & planner details revealed

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly planning a high-profile wedding at Madison Square Garden, with new details emerging of the celebration.
As per TMZ, a source shared that the Lover singer and the NFL star are all set to begin their wedding shenanigans as Swift “has commissioned a massive stage” at Madison Square Garden and it's being secretly built at a Pennsylvania production facility.
According to insiders, the stage is currently being built at Rock Lititz, a major Pennsylvania facility used for tour rehearsals and stage production.
It is reported that the stage was constructed in a warehouse "under lock and key with security guards patrolling the area."
The outlet revealed that the stage is not affiliated with any present or upcoming music tour.
Sources shared that a band will perform at the event, with some of the couple’s guests reportedly invited to join them on stage.
As reported by Page Six, multiple sources revealed that Swift and Kelce’s highly anticipated wedding is going to be planned by celebrity wedding planner Mark Seed.
The insider disclosed that Seed, who planned the wedding for Swift’s pal Jennifer Lawrence to Cooke Maroney back in 2019, has been hard at work on the Swift-Kelce union “for months."
“He can build something spectacular out of nothing,” said one insider, noting, “He is renowned for never, ever talking about his clients.”
To note, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will tie the knot over the July 3 weekend.