Jelly Roll's daughter reacts strongly to dad, Bunnie Xo divorce reports: 'I'm disgusted'

Jelly Roll's daughter, Bailee Ann, has broken her silence after reports came out that her dad has filed for divorce from Bunnie Xo.
In a TikTok post shared on Tuesday, June 16, Bailee penned, "Oh & one more thing, I am disgusted at how invested everyone is in a very clearly private family matter."
She called the situation "fkn crazy", expressing her bewilderment at the intensity of people's interest in the divorce, and told those watching the divorce unfold to "worry bout your house – not mine".
"I'm not speaking on it – yet," Bailee wrote.
Jelly Roll, who shares Bailee, 18, and son Noah Buddy, 9, from previous relationships, quietly filed for divorce from Bunnie on May 18 in Williamson County, Tennessee.
The singer cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for his split from the podcast host, who he tied the knot with in August 2016.
According to court documents, Jelly Roll shared that he and Bunnie plan to file an agreement dividing their assets and debt.
The 41-year-old was spotted without his wedding ring at the 2026 CMA Fest in Nashville in June, sparking divorce rumours.
After reports about their divorce came out, a moving truck was spotted outside their shared residence in Tennessee; however, it was not made clear whose belongings were being moved from their marital home.
Moreover, sources have claimed to the Daily Mail that the real reason behind the split is Jelly Roll's newfound Christian faith, which is clashing with the former sex worker's lifestyle.