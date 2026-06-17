Is Microsoft Teams down today? Users report widespread disruptions

Microsoft Teams have reportedly grappled with a severe outage, disrupting a range of services across the UK.
As per Downdetector, a web outage tracking site, thousands of users are reporting issues with Microsoft Teams since the early hours of Wednesday, June 17.
Microsoft Teams issues today
Over 4,500 people have reported issues with Microsoft Teams on Downdetector as of 10:23am.
Users have reported Team showing them, or others, as offline, even though they are online.
Frustrated users took to several social media sites to officially address the ongoing outage.
One user asked, "Is Teams down? I’m having a weird experience."
"Teams has been showing me as offline all morning. Then I receive 5 WhatsApp messages asking where I am whilst I’ve been on the laptop since 7am", adding "Amazing!," another user wrote.
While acknowledging the outage, Microsoft 365 Status page shows, "We're investigating an issue where users may see incorrect presence status information in Microsoft Teams. For more information, please see TM1394359 in the admin center."