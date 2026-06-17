Google launches Android 17 with range of cutting-edge Gemini-powered features

In a significant move, Google has rolled out Android 17, the latest version of its mobile operating system, initiating with Pixel devices ahead of diversifying to other Android manufacturers soon.
The remarkable update launches a range of multitasking, content-creation, gaming, security, and AI-powered features while laying the foundation for the cutting-edge Gemini capabilities launching by the end of 2026.
One of the standout features in the Android 17 is the recently introduced Bubble Bar that enables users to reduce active apps into floating bubbles that can easily be moved, stacked, and quickly reopened.
Moreover, foldable devices can gain a dedicated bubble section in the taskbar to improve multitasking.
Android 17 launches Screen Reactions, allowing users to record selfie-camera overlays while capturing on-screen content, simplifying it for users to generate videos for platforms, including TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram.
The Alphabet-owned Google is currently using Android 17 and its Pixel series to display its latest AI technologies.
Through the latest Pixel Drop, devices receive support for the advanced AI models such as Gemini Omni, AudioLM, and Lyria 3.
The recently introduced features include conversational video editing, AI-generated music creation, and improved speech-to-speech translation.
Security improvements include one-time location permissions, enhanced lost-device protections, live threat detection, and stronger parental controls.
Moreover, Android 17 adds app-specific dark mode, a redesigned split-screen interface, and expanded hearing-aid controls.
Meanwhile, Wear OS 7 receives battery-life improvements, live updates, and improved incorporation with future AI-powered devices. Additional Gemini Intelligence features, including personalized widgets and AI-driven assistance, will reportedly launch this summer.