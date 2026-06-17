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  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 38 minutes ago
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Ted Cruz mocks Justin Trudeau over Katy Perry relationship: ‘Out of his league’

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry draws critical reaction from Texas Senator Ted Cruz

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 38 minutes ago
Ted Cruz mocks Justin Trudeau over Katy Perry relationship: ‘Out of his league’
Ted Cruz mocks Justin Trudeau over Katy Perry relationship: ‘Out of his league’

Sen. Ted Cruz made a dig at former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, suggesting that his partner Katy Perry is out of his league.

He told TMZ on Capitol Hill Tuesday, June 16, "There's an old phrase of 'outkicking your coverage,' and I think Justin's managed to do so," adding that he is in the same "camp" with his wife of 25 years, Heidi Cruz.

When asked what Trudeau and the Dark Horse singer's romance may mean for relations between the United States and Canada, the US lawmaker quipped, "Well, I will say, objectively, it does prove US Canada relations."

Perry, 41, and Trudeau, 54, first sparked dating rumors last July, around a month after her split with actor Orlando Bloom.

The pair confirmed their relationship in December, sharing a collection of photos and videos from her time in Tokyo during her Lifetimes Tour, including snaps from her travels with the former leader of Canada's Liberal Party.

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