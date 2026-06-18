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  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Namkoong Min, wife Jin Ah-reum expecting first baby: 'A precious new life'

South Korean actor Namkoong and Jin Ah-reum, who tied the knot in 2022, announced pregnancy news

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Namkoong Min, wife Jin Ah-reum expecting first baby: A precious new life
Namkoong Min, wife Jin Ah-reum expecting first baby: 'A precious new life'

South Korean actor Namkoong Min and his wife Jin Ah-reum are expecting their first baby, four years after their marriage.

On Thursday, June 18, the Hot Stove League actor label 935 Entertainment announced the exciting news, noting, "A precious new life has come to the couple, Namkoong Min and Jin Ah-reum."

"The two are preparing to welcome a new member to their family with grateful and excited hearts, prioritising health and stability above all else," they added.

The agency asked for privacy from fans and wished the couple best for the "precious blessing".


On the same day, Jin A-reum's agency, ANK M Film, also released an official statement, reading, "Currently, actress Jin A-reum is focusing on prenatal care, prioritising health and stability, and is preparing to welcome the precious new life with gratitude alongside actor Namkoong Min."

Namkoong and Ah-reum first met in 2015 as director and actor for the short film Light My Fire, which was directed by the Doctor Prisoner actor.

They eventually developed feeling for each other and announced their relationship the following year.

After seven years of dating, Namkoong Min and Jin Ah-reum tied the knot in October 2022.

Notably, Namkoong Min is set to appear in the upcoming KBS2 drama The Completion of Marriage, which will premiere in July. 

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