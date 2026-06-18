US-Iran peace deal: What is in Trump’s 14-point plan?

Nearly four months after the US started its war with Iran, Donald Trump has signed a long-awaited deal to end the war, restore global shipping and resolve an abiding dispute over Tehran’s nuclear programme.
Details of a 14 point plan were previously released by US officials, with an official signing ceremony expected to take place in Switzerland on Friday, June 19.
However, it emerged on Wednesday evening that it had already been signed by the US president and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian.
Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson said any further Israeli attacks on Lebanon would be considered a breach of the terms of the deal. With Israel having continued its strikes on the country’s south, there remain concerns the deal could still fall apart.
US-Iran deal 14 points:
1. The US and Iran and their allies "declare the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon."
2. The US and Iran "undertake to respect each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity."
3. The US and Iran "commit to negotiating and achieving the final deal in maximum 60 days extendable with mutual consent."
4. Immediately upon signing, the US will begin removing its naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz and will fully end it in 30 days. Vessel traffic will be in proportion with pre-war traffic numbers.
5. Iran will make arrangements for safe passage of commercial vessels with no charge for 60 days.
6. The US and partners will undertake to develop a plan of at least $300 billion for the reconstruction and development of Iran.
7. The US undertakes to terminate all types of sanctions against Iran.
8. Iran reaffirms that it shall not procure or develop nuclear weapons. Iran is to down-blend its highly enriched uranium under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency. Editor's note: But there is no clarity on whether Iran is required to give up the material or move it out of the country.
9. Pending the final deal, the US and Iran will maintain the current status quo of its nuclear program and the US will not impose new sanctions or deploy additional forces.
10. US Department of Treasury will issue waivers for the export of Iranian crude oil, petroleum products, and derivatives, and all associated services, including banking transactions, insurances, transportation, etc.
11. The US undertakes to make fully available for use the frozen or restricted funds and assets of Iran.
12. The US and Iran will agree that an executive mechanism will be established to monitor the successful implementation of this MOU and future compliance of the final deal.
13. After signing, and subject to the beginning of the implementation of paragraphs 1,4,5,10 and 11 of the MOU, and the continuing implementation of these measures, the US and Iran will start negotiations regarding the final deal exclusively on the other paragraphs.
14. The final deal will be endorsed by a binding UNSC resolution.