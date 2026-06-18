Harry Styles gets emotional during London run as he pays tribute to Liam Payne

Harry Styles appeared to allude to the death of former Liam Payne while reflecting on how ups and down of life can be during a record-breaking run of shows in London.
During the middle of his 12-night residency in London and in between hits, the Aperture hitmaker took a moment to reflect over “how beautiful difficult and fragile life can be.”
Talking to the crowd, he began, “I've been letting a lot of life happen and having some stuff land on me and as these things were happening just sort of feeling how beautiful, and difficult and inspiring and fragile life can be.”
Styles added, “I have never felt more hopeful being in these rooms with you about the future than I am today.”
The One Direction alum shared, “It feels like the start of something rather than the end of something and what you guys create together is incredibly special and I hope you know that.”
It's not the first time Styles has spoken about grief.
During a show in Amsterdam last month, he reflected on losing friends in recent years and described life as both fragile and beautiful, before encouraging fans to create positive energy together.
To note, Liam died aged 31 in October 2024, after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and was found to have alcohol and cocaine in his system.