Jennifer Aniston's mention of Brad Pitt sparks strong reaction from Jim Curtis

Jennifer Aniston has seemingly sparked some level of "jealousy" in beau Jim Curtis after Brad Pitt remark.
During a recent interview, Jennifer casually brought her ex-husband's name while revisiting memories from her super-series, Friends.
While recalling the names of the guest stars on Friends Jennifer noted, "The movie stars that came on Friends… Brad, Bruce Willis, Julia Roberts, Isabella Rossellini. We had so many… They were always nervous."
"I always found it fascinating how nervous they were," she added.
The clip - which signalled the 57-year-old actress being in a healthy place emotionally with no bad blood for her ex Brad did not sit well with her current boyfriend, per the insider.
"It’s been a surprising source of tension because Jen sees it as healthy and mature, while Jim thinks some relationships are better left in the past," an insider told Closer.
"He insists he’s not jealous but, let’s face it, if anyone could make a man jealous it would be Brad Pitt," they added.
The source continued "In Jen’s mind, that’s a sign of growth and healing. She feels she’s finally reached a place where she can look back on that chapter of her life without anger or sadness and simply appreciate the good memories."
"Jim is incredibly supportive and secure in most situations, but Brad is different," they added.
The source further highlighted that "Jim knows firsthand how much pain Jen went through because of that relationship, and he struggles to understand why she’d want to keep the door open to any sort of friendship."
For those unaware, Aniston and Brad Pitt started dating in 1998 and tied the knot in 2000, before parting their ways in 2005.
Jennifer Aniston has been dating Jim Curtis for over a year after being introduced by mutual friends.