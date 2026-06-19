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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 20 minutes ago
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Met office issues Amber heat warning as temperatures near 35°C

It marks the fifth amber Extreme Heat warning that has been issued by the Met Office since they were introduced in 2021

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 20 minutes ago
Met office issues Amber heat warning as temperatures near 35°C
Met office issues Amber heat warning as temperatures near 35°C

The Met Office has warned regarding an amber Extreme Heat for some parts of southern and eastern England and south Wales.

The warning is valid for Monday and Tuesday and issued a warning of temperatures reaching at 35C (95F).

As per warning, the nights are expected to be extremely hot, with some areas likely to experience over 20C in some locations.

The change in temperature is likely to pose a significant impact on health, particularly for vulnerable individuals, and the danger of sunburn and heat exhaustion.


This warning marks the fifth amber Extreme Heat warning that has been issued by the Met Office since they were introduced in 2021, and the first since the 40C heatwave of 2022, when a red warning was also issued.

It is pertinent to mention this alert is different from amber and yellow Heat Health Alerts that had already been issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

Those alerts, valid for regions of southern and eastern England until Tuesday, warn of significant impacts to health and social care services, with a likely increase in deaths among elderly and vulnerable people.

On the contrary, this Met Office warning suggests that the heat will have a significant impact on the general population. 

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