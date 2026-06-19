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  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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TSA warns World Cup fans over ranch dressing amid spike in popularity

The TSA has advised World Cup travellers not to carry ranch dressing in their carry-on

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 2 hours ago
TSA warns World Cup fans over ranch dressing amid spike in popularity
TSA warns World Cup fans over ranch dressing amid spike in popularity

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has issued a light-hearted warning for foreign World Cup fans who are planning to travel back with ranch dressing.

Many European football fans have travelled to the US for the first time to support their home nations in the 2026 World Cup, and during their trip, they have discovered quite a lot to love in the US, especially America's popular condiment, ranch dressing.

Following the spike in ranch popularity among travellers, the TSA has reinforced its limits on how much liquid can be stored in carry-on baggage.

Addressing the potential travel plans of football enthusiasts, the TSA penned in a teasing post, "Who knew dip-lomacy could be achieved through addressing the obvious: ranch is the king of condiments."


"Are you kicking around the idea of flying home with your favourite dip? If you're traveling within the U.S., make sure to keep your carry-on sauces to 3.4oz or less and place any larger containers in your checked bags," said the company.

The post included multiple jokes about tourists loving the mayo-based dressing they discovered in the US, with the TSA advising travellers not to chug the condiment "outside security".

"Yeah, soooo your carry-on wasn't made for *check notes* four bottles of ranch & a taser," teased the post.

Ranch dressing is a uniquely American condiment, having been invented in Nebraska and perfected in California in the 1950s. 

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