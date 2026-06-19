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  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 4 hours ago
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Barack Obama wipes away tears after Michelle Obama’s emotional tribute in Chicago

Michelle Obama’s speech at presidential center opening leaves Barack Obama in tears

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 4 hours ago
Barack Obama wipes away tears after Michelle Obama’s emotional tribute in Chicago
Barack Obama wipes away tears after Michelle Obama’s emotional tribute in Chicago 

Former President Barack Obama broke down into tears after his wife, Michelle Obama, delivered an emotional speech at the presidential center opening in Chicago.

On the grand opening of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago on Thursday, June 18, the former first lady paid a heartfelt and moving tribute to her husband that brought Obama and several other people in the crowd to tears.

According to NBC Chicago, the 62-year-old opened her speech by thanking people in attendance and those who participated in the development of the center before turning her attention to her husband.

She said, “I know it hasn't always been easy, but there hasn't been a single second through this experience that standing by your side hasn't left me in awe. Eight years in The Crucible, and not once did you melt from the heat. Not once did you let it harden you. Instead, you used it to reveal your truest essence, your stubborn optimism and unflinching courage. Your dazzling brilliance and unpretentious decency.”

She then praised the “ferocious work ethic” and “unshakable moral fiber” of the first-ever African American president of the United States who made history in 2004.

“You were unflappable at every turn. Always focused, always calm, always looking at the long view. How absurd it is to even imagine that you might have buckled under the pressure, even once. Lashed out in frustration. Lost your temper. How absurd it is to imagine that you might have done anything but make our family and this entire country proud. No, you were too busy," Michelle continued.

Her speech sparked loud cheers from the crowd as they rose in a standing ovation.

Numerous Democrats, including Joe and Jill Biden, George W. and Laura Bush, and Hillary and Bill Clinton, were also among the attendees along with their daughters Sasha and Malia Obama.



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