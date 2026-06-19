Crocodile zoo attack: Man released on bail after toddler injured in Cambridgeshire enclosure

A man, who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of a three-year-old, has now been released.
According to Cambridgeshire Police, the boy was left with critical injuries after he was attacked by a crocodile, and the man detained in the shocking incident has now been bailed and was "unfit for interview".
The boy, who was injured at Johnsons of Old Hurst, near Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, on Thursday, remains in a critical but stable condition. He was pulled out of the enclosure by zoo staff.
He received medical treatment at the scene before being rushed to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.
A spokesperson for Johnsons said on Thursday its thoughts and prayers were with the boy and his family, and the incident scene has been closed "out of respect to the family".
Crocodiles first arrived on the family-run farm in 2006.
They are kept in a converted cattle barn, which has metal-fenced elevated walkways looking down on large pools of water surrounded by tropical vegetation.
On Thursday, police said they were speaking to people who were at the zoo at the time of the incident.
"We do not believe the man arrested and the child are known to each other," a police spokesperson said.
Huntingdon MP Ben Obese-Jecty urged people to "refrain from speculation online" and said police were treating it as a "critical incident".
According to its website, Johnsons of Old Hurst is a farming business that now features a butchers, a farm shop, a tea room, a steakhouse and a zoo.