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  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Brooklyn Beckham to 'drop' surname amid family feud backlash after FIFA ad controversy

The eldest member of Beckham clan parks outrage with sharp jab at estranged parents David, Victoria in new ad

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Brooklyn Beckham to drop surname amid family feud backlash after FIFA ad controversy
Brooklyn Beckham to 'drop' surname amid family feud backlash after FIFA ad controversy 

Brooklyn Beckham has come under fire after his apparent jabs at his estranged parents, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, in a new advertisement.  

Earlier this week, DoorDash collaborated with the former photographer to promote the 2026 FIFA World Cup, now making waves online.

In the clip, Brooklyn, 27, can be heard saying, "You’re probably wondering why I’m watching the FIFA World Cup 2026 from home. It’s not like I don’t have tickets. Um, it’s because. It’s a long story." 

The camera then moved as he opened the door for a delivery driver, who handed over the tickets and took a pointed dig, sarcastically saying, "These can go somewhere... else put them somewhere fun." 

In another new video for his Instagram account, Brooklyn took over his father’s Ninja technique to invent his own recipe of pairing it with corn-flavoured ice cream.

He also issued a telling message that he is a "massive fan" of the sweet treat, as he promotes Ninja CREAMi and Ninja Swirl, which previously worked with David Beckham.

Following the release of the new controversial videos by Brooklyn, fans rushed to the comment section to offer advice to the aspiring chef, as the family feud has deepened.

Fans advised Brooklyn to drop his surname: 

One urged the British media personality to drop his surname, "No hate, just observation… if you hate them so much, drop the name and stop profiting from association." 

"No, honey, nobody cares.... Victoria and David are the only Beckhams the world cares about," another basher said, Brooklyn for shading his parents.

A third commented, "Brooklyn, I’ve always defended you, but this is just mean. Now I do believe your wife’s controlling this." 

So far, neither the aspiring chef has not responded to the backlash nor he revealed his plans to drop his surname. 

Why Brooklyn Beckham feuding with Victoria Beckham and David Beckham?

To note, Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, have been distant from the entire Beckham clan since last year.

Acknowledging the rift speculation, the Cloud23 founder publicly accused his mother of ruining his relationship with his life partner, and clarified that he does not want to reconcile with his family. 

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